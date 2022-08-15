Expert Connections
Governor Stitt appoints new Secretary of Energy and Environment

Following the announcement of Secretary of Energy and Environment Ken Wagner’s resignation last week, Governor Kevin Stitt appointed Ken McQueen to take his place on September 3.(KSWO)
By Mandy Cunningham
Published: Aug. 15, 2022 at 3:11 PM CDT|Updated: 26 minutes ago
Oklahoma City, Okla. (KSWO) - Following the announcement of Secretary of Energy and Environment Ken Wagner’s resignation last week, Governor Kevin Stitt appointed Ken McQueen to take his place on September 3.

McQueen has 40 year’s of experience in government, industry and academia as an energy, environment and natural resource professional.

Most recently he served a the U.S. EPA Region 6 Administrator for Dallas and the U.S. EPA National Energy Policy Advisor, the first native-born Oklahoman to hold the position.

Prior to working with the EPA, McQueen helped push New Mexico to become the third largest crude oil producer as the Cabinet Secretary for Energy, Minerals and Natural Resources.

McQueen also holds a Bachelor of Science in Petroleum Engineering from the University of Tulsa, and continues to be involved as a member of their Industry Advisory Board.

To see Governor Stitt’s formal appointment of McQueen, click here.

