I-44 suspect extradited to Comanche County

LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - Javier Gerardo Quinones, accused of hitting and killing a teenager on I-44 last month, is back in Comanche County and behind bars, according to the the Comanche County Detention Center’s website.

According to court documents, Quinones was driving a Dodge Ram pickup near mile marker 32 when he hit a 17-year-old, killing her.

Read: UPDATE: LPD searching for Dodge truck, after teen killed on I-44

Quinones was arrest at the border in Presidio, Texas on August 2 and has been awaiting extradition to Comanche County

Read: Lawton murder suspect apprehended at U.S. - Mexico border

He now faces a felony charge for leaving the scene of a fatality accident.

If convicted, Quinones faces a fine of up to $10,000, up to 10 years in prison, or both.

Copyright 2022 KSWO. All rights reserved.