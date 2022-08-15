I-44 suspect extradited to Comanche County
LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - Javier Gerardo Quinones, accused of hitting and killing a teenager on I-44 last month, is back in Comanche County and behind bars, according to the the Comanche County Detention Center’s website.
According to court documents, Quinones was driving a Dodge Ram pickup near mile marker 32 when he hit a 17-year-old, killing her.
Read: UPDATE: LPD searching for Dodge truck, after teen killed on I-44
Quinones was arrest at the border in Presidio, Texas on August 2 and has been awaiting extradition to Comanche County
Read: Lawton murder suspect apprehended at U.S. - Mexico border
He now faces a felony charge for leaving the scene of a fatality accident.
If convicted, Quinones faces a fine of up to $10,000, up to 10 years in prison, or both.
