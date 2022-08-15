Oklahoma Math Tutoring Corps offers free tutoring to students

Expert Connections
By Mandy Cunningham
Published: Aug. 15, 2022 at 3:53 PM CDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
Oklahoma City, Okla. (KSWO) - The Oklahoma State Department of Education wants to remind parents that free, high-dosage tutoring in mathematics will be available to Oklahoma 7th, 8th and 9th graders starting in September.

The tutoring is part of the Math Tutoring Corps initiative through the OSDE, giving students a chance to work with trained tutors in small groups to help them review current class assigned math and prepare them for advanced coursework.

All tutoring will be done virtually for students who are focused on growth in grade-level mathematics, with each tutor working with groups of no more than 4 students.

Once in the program, students will attend three 50-minute online tutoring sessions per week.

Nearly 400 participants were involved in the pilot program last Spring, raising students understanding of Math, participation in math class, confidence to answer questions and perseverance after making a mistake by more than 80%.

The first session runs from Sept. 18 through Nov. 19, and the second will be scheduled for Spring 2023.

Any needed technology or internet access will be provided by the OSDE, and tutoring schedules will occur during students’ free time outside of the school day.

Families interested in signing up for the upcoming session have until Sept. 1 and can enroll by clicking here.

For more information about the Math Tutoring Corps, click here.

