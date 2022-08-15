Expert Connections
Propositions in Blair and Mountain Park to extend PSO service

Voters in Grandfield are voting on a proposition Tuesday regarding Public Service Company of...
Voters in Grandfield are voting on a proposition Tuesday regarding Public Service Company of Oklahoma.(KSWO)
By Mandy Cunningham
Published: Aug. 15, 2022 at 11:57 AM CDT|Updated: 41 minutes ago
OKLAHOMA (KSWO) - Two similar propositions are currently up for a vote in the upcoming Oklahoma Primary Run-off and Special Elections, which are scheduled for August 23.

The two propositions looks to extend the Public Service Company of Oklahoma’s franchise in the City of Blair, in Jackson County, and the City of Mountain Park, in Kiowa County, for the next 25 years.

This would allow PSO to continue to build, equip, maintain, extend, own and operate a system for the manufacture, transmission, distribution, sale and control of electricity and communications circuits in both cities.

It would also give PSO officials the right to install new lines in, under, over, across, through, and along all current or future streets, alleys, avenues, ways and other public places in both cities.

It will continue PSO’s right to operate an electric business within the city limits, as long as the company follows the rules and regulations of the Oklahoma Corporation Commission.

The Public Service Company of Oklahoma must also offer residents legal rates for service, and agree to sell and deliver all electricity and services for each City government.

In exchange for being the sole-provider of electricity, PSO will pay a monthly fee to each city, based on the gross receipts for electric deliver and service within the city limits.

