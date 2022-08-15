Expert Connections
Rollover on Lee sends one person to the hospital

A rollover on Lee Boulevard in Lawton sent one person to the hospital on Monday.
By Haley Wilson
Published: Aug. 15, 2022 at 4:38 PM CDT|Updated: 32 minutes ago
LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - A rollover on Lee Boulevard in Lawton sent one person to the hospital on Monday.

The crash happened around two p.m., in front of Southwestern Hospital, and only included one vehicle.

The accident caused both lanes of traffic to be shut down, and there is no update on the injured person’s condition at this time.

No word on the person’s condition that was taken to the hospital.

The incident is currently under investigation by the Lawton Police Department.

