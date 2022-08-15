Expert Connections
Stephens Co. Free Fair Board facing litigation

By Cheyenne Cole
Published: Aug. 14, 2022 at 10:19 PM CDT|Updated: 13 minutes ago
STEPHENS COUNTY, Okla. (KSWO) - The Stephens County Commissioners will discuss litigation pending against the Stephens County Free Fair Board in a meeting Monday morning.

D&C Pride of Texas Shows, Inc. filed the $75,000 litigation on Aug. 1, claiming the Board breached a contract, according to the Duncan Banner.

The company is in charge of amusement rides for the Stephens County Free Fair, and the two entities signed a 10 year agreement back in 2015.

In May 2022, the County Fair sent the D&C a letter, stating they’d no longer need services from Pride of Texas Shows.

The plaintiff is asking for compensation for future business earnings lost on the basis that the County Fair has no legal grounds or justification for the termination.

The commissioners will decide how to move forward Sunday morning at 9:30 a.m. in their regular meeting.

