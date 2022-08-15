Expert Connections
Pet of the Week
GrayTV Local | Connect, Shop, Buy
Click to email a news tip

US: Drone attack targets US base in Syria

The U.S. military says an attack with drones hit a compound run by American troops and...
The U.S. military says an attack with drones hit a compound run by American troops and U.S.-backed Syrian opposition fighters in eastern Syria.(Source: Islamic Republic News Agency (Iran))
By The Associated Press
Published: Aug. 15, 2022 at 5:45 AM CDT|Updated: 49 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BEIRUT (AP) — The U.S. military says an attack with drones hit a compound run by American troops and U.S.-backed Syrian opposition fighters in eastern Syria.

The military says there were no casualties or damage.

It said Monday’s attack took place in the vicinity of al-Tanf base near where the borders of Syria, Jordan and Iraq meet.

There was no claim of responsibility for the attack.

U.S. and coalition troops are based at al-Tanf to train Syrian opposition forces on patrols to counter militants from the Islamic State group.

Such attacks on al-Tanf are rare.

U.S. officials said in October they believe Iran was behind a similar attack on the base that month.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

45-year-old Benjamin Horse and 38-year-old Robin Gomez died in a crash, according to the...
Two dead in Caddo Co. crash
On Friday night, authorities located Case’s vehicle along the banks of the Kiamichi River in a...
OSBI assisting with investigation of missing Louisiana woman
A vehicle fire caught the attention of customers in the Wal-Mart parking lot on Sheridan Rd. in...
Vehicle catches fire in Lawton parking lot
Elgin Football Preview 2022
Veteran Elgin team prepares for bump to 5A
According to DA Jason Hicks, multiple local and state agencies met Friday to discuss the fire.
Investigation underway after fire destroys Chickasha Manufacturing Plant

Latest News

GRAPHIC WARNING: A secret treatment center in Ukraine has already been hit by shelling several...
GRAPHIC: Ukraine: Front line medics save lives as war rages
FILE - Visitors view the dramatic bend in the Colorado River at the popular Horseshoe Bend in...
Drought-stricken states in West face deadline to cut water use
A Homeland Security bulletin says more Donald Trump supporters have been threatening federal...
Calls for calm as Trump supports blast FBI after Mar-a-Lago search
A spokesperson for Six Flags Great America said the three victims were in a parking lot outside...
3 injured in shooting at Six Flags near Chicago