LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - A vehicle fire caught the attention of customers in the Wal-Mart parking lot on Sheridan Rd. in Lawton Sunday morning.

Around 10:30 a.m. Lawton firefighters put out the blaze and Lawton Police officers were also on scene.

No word yet on the cause of the fire. You can count on us to bring you more information as we receive it.

