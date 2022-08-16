7News First Alert Weather: One more day of summer, then we get our first sampling of near fall-like weather

LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) -

Good morning! We start off the morning with mostly sunny skies, though cloud coverage is expected to build throughout the day, becoming partly-to-mostly cloudy. Despite the cloud coverage, it will be another hot day with most of Texoma getting into the low 100s this afternoon. Heat advisories are in effect for counties east of I-44 until later today. The reason for this heat is: 1) it is still summer, 2) southwesterly winds at 10-15 mph, and 3) pre-frontal warming ahead of a descending cold front. This front will be moving across Northern Oklahoma today, bringing with it showers and storms along and behind it. The front will only make its way as far south at I-40 by the end of the day, and that is where the best chances for rain will be, with northern counties seeing isolated showers and storms in the late afternoon and early evening.

That cold front will move south across Southwest Oklahoma overnight into Wednesday morning, reaching the Red River by sunrise. Cooler air will sweep in behind is, as temperatures across Southwest Oklahoma will be in the low 90s and upper 80s. Areas south of the Red River won’t be nearly as cool, still topping out in the mid/upper 90s by the afternoon hours. Winds behind the front will be out of the north at 10-20 mph with partly cloudy skies. Rain chances will continue to be limited even as the front moves south, staying isolated for Southwest Oklahoma, areas in North Texas along the Red River, and western counties.

The front will wash out to the south on Thursday, allowing for drier air to filter back in. Cloud coverage will still remain mostly sunny to partly cloudy with northeasterly winds at 5-15 mph. Temperatures in the afternoon will be the coolest we could see for at least the rest of the week, with most of Texoma topping out in the the low 90s and upper 80s. Southwestern Oklahoma is expected to stay dry on Thursday, with isolated-to-scattered showers and storms firing up south of the Red River in North Texas during the morning and early afternoon.

Friday and Saturday will see a warm-up as temperatures will rise back into the mid/upper 90s. Cloud coverage will be mostly sunny on Friday, but Saturday could see a few clouds start to build back in ahead of another cold front set to arrive by the start of next week. A light shower or two is possible on those two days, but remains unlikely for most of Texoma to see any rain.

On Sunday the second cold front will sweep through, expecting to bring much cooler temperatures and increased precipitation than the first front we will see over the next couple of days. Widespread scattered showers and storms will fire up across Southwest Oklahoma and North Texas to kick off next week, with rain chances expected to last until at least this time next week. Temperatures will fall into the mid/upper 80s with mostly cloudy skies behind the front.

