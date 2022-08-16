Central High Public Schools bond proposal to build a new Elementary school

Stephens County, Okla. (KSWO) - Election day is August 23rd, and voters in Stephens County are considering a 14-million dollar bond proposal on the ballot.

If passed, the money would be used to construct a new elementary school in the Central High School District.

Kevin Dyes the superintendent of Central High said the school board voted to have a facilities committee come up with a long-term plan for the district. The committee decided the first thing that needs to be done is to build a new Elementary school.

Superintendent Kevin Dyes said the district wants to provide the students with more classroom space, and special activities, and to have all elementary students in one building for safety reasons.

“We currently have a tornado shelter, but in terms of getting all the elementary students to it takes a little while. Were it will be built in basically where they’ll be able to get in the tornado shelter quickly,” Dyes said.

Dyes said voters have supported bond proposals in the past. The most recent helped build a new gym. He said the board and the community want to continue to upgrade facilities.

“I think the board and the community wanted to see facilities continue to grow and improve for the district. And we are experiencing some growth, some growth in tax space, and growth in student enrollment,” Dyes said.

Dyes said the board and facilities committee put in a lot of time and work to develop this plan for the district, and he hopes for everything to come to fruition.

“That was one thing that was important to me, is to have them develop that long-range vision that long-range plan for the school district for the community. To say this is what we can be, this is where we’re like to be one day, so I think that’s important.,” Dyes said.

