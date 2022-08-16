The city of Lawton lake levels on average 90% full

LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - The extremely dry weather and lack of rain southwest Oklahoma have experienced, some cities have issued water conservation notices, but not Lawton.

Director of Public Utilities Rusty Whisenhunt said Lawton does not have a water issue and will not have one even if Lawton doesn’t see any more rain until November.

Lake Lawtonka, Lake Ellsworth, and Lake Waurika are all on average 90% full, which Whisenhunt said around this time of year is very good.

Though, other water districts are currently in water conservation mode, the city of Lawton is helping out those areas as well.

“We have had a couple of the rural water districts that have their own water systems, they have started they have started pulling water from us now. They had not had to use Lawton water for some time, but they actually and start pulling water from us which is. We got plenty of water for them to buy,” Whisenhunt said.

Even with the city of Lawton being in a comfortable place with water levels, they are still preparing in case another drought happens.

“We’re still developing the alternate supply system, which is going to be a welding system. We’re still doing the development on that which is citizens funded through the CIP and we’re still developing that just in case we come back around to a formal drought,” Whisenhunt said.

Whisenhunt actually encourages people to use their water because that’s more revenue for the city.

