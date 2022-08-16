Comanche County Republican Party grand opening

LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - Today was the grand opening of the Comanche County Republican Party building.

Several local and state officials were there to celebrate the new building. This new building will allow citizens the opportunity to meet candidates, express their concerns and learn more about the party.

The Comanche county republican party chairman Darmey Gleaves said across America people are now realizing how important elections are, even at the local level.

“So it’s super important that people are involved. You know America was founded on the grassroots. And that starts at the precinct and the county levels. And that’s what we’re trying to get people to help with the different events and getting to know their candidates building those relationships with them at that local level so it’s a way to keep that communication with them and hold them accountable to uphold the Oklahoma values that we hold so near and dear,” Gleaves said.

The building officially opens on September 1st,

Hours are Monday through Friday from 11 am to 1 pm.

It’s also open from 4 to 6 pm on Saturday and on Sunday from 11 am to 1 pm.

Located at: 909 SW D Ave, Lawton, OK.

