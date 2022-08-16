First Alert Forecast: Cold Front Moves in Overnight | 8/16PM

LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - As a cold front advances south, a few strong storms can’t be ruled out producing damaging wind gusts and large hail. These storms will fire up between now an 9PM along/near that cold front. Aside from locally heavy rain, wind gusts up to 60mph and quarter sized hail are the top hazards. The cold front is expected to near the Red River by sunrise tomorrow morning. We’ll start out the day with cloudy skies and temperatures in the mid 70s. As you’re walking out the door, also look for gusty north winds into the mid 20s.

Wednesday will consist of mostly cloudy skies and cooler temperatures! With the cooler air filtering in behind the cold front, highs tomorrow will only rise into the upper 80s and low to mid 90s for southwest Oklahoma. Counties in north Texas will still see highs in the mid to upper 90s. Northeast winds at 10 to 15mph with anticipated wind gusts higher. Rain chances are still in the forecast tomorrow but keep in mind that not everyone will see rain. Coverage remains limited to about 20 percent.

As Thursday morning rolls around, temperatures will fall into the mid to upper 60s. We’ll really see the impacts of the cold front Thursday as daytime highs will only rise into the upper 80s and low 90s area wide. Partly cloudy skies and north to northeast winds at 10 to 15mph are expected. Scattered showers and thunderstorms will be on-going for areas south of the Red River and unfortunately many in southwest Oklahoma will stay dry.

A brief period of dry weather is expected Friday/Saturday with both days seeing mostly sunny skies. With more sunshine and a return of a south wind, daytime highs also during this time will gradually warm up to near-average. We’ll see daytime highs in the mid to upper 90s. Morning temperatures Friday will be in the mid 60s however Saturday morning? The low 70s.

Another disturbance in the form of a low-pressure system and cold front will move in sometime early next week. Exact timing on the front remains fuzzy but regardless, this front along with clouds and rain will lead to cooler temperatures with highs in the 80s starting Sunday and lasting through much of next week.

Have a good Wednesday! -LW

