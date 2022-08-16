Governor Stitt issues temporary stay of execution for Richard Glossip

OKLAHOMA CITY, Okla. (KSWO) - Governor Kevin Stitt has issued a temporary stay of execution for Richard Glossip, giving the Court of Criminal Appeals time to review his case.

The 60 day stay pushes his execution to early December and also pushes back this month’s scheduled clemency hearing.

Glossip was sentenced to death for the 1997 murder of his boss.

Another man, Justin Sneed, confessed to the killing but said Glossip hired him to do it.

For that testimony, he was sentenced to life, while Glossip was given the death sentence.

Glossip has long maintained his innocence and has gained the support of many state lawmakers, including several who support the death penalty.

Lawmakers have called for another evidentiary hearing for Glossip after a Texas law firm released a report suggesting that evidence had been lost or destroyed during Glossip’s initial trial.

The firm also recently released a statement from Sneed, who described his blaming of Glossip as, “a mistake.”

Copyright 2022 KSWO. All rights reserved.