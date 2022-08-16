Expert Connections
Pet of the Week
GrayTV Local | Connect, Shop, Buy
Click to email a news tip

Interview: Gavin Taylor Discusses Upcoming Concert ‘Nurse, I’m Calling!’

By Cade Taylor
Published: Aug. 16, 2022 at 6:14 PM CDT|Updated: 45 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - School is back in session for many kids across Texoma, and what better way to celebrate than a local concert?

7News spoke with Gavin Taylor, a Lawton native, about his upcoming back-to-school concert, titled ‘Nurse, I’m Calling!,’ happening at 7 p.m. at the Cameron University Theatre on Friday, August 19th, why he decided to put the concert together, and how he fell in love with music.

The concert is a family-friendly rock event that Taylor constructed during the Covid-19 pandemic. It will feature his band “Gavin Taylor’s Muffled Sirens” and “The Peace Monsters,” both from the Lawton-Fort Sill area.

Gavin will also perform a song featuring five children from the Lawton Community Theatre.

Tickets for the event are $10 and can be purchased at the door or online at Gavin Taylor’s Muffled Sirens Facebook page. Doors open at 6 p.m. and the concert begins at 7 p.m.

Copyright 2022 KSWO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A vehicle fire caught the attention of customers in the Wal-Mart parking lot on Sheridan Rd. in...
Vehicle catches fire in Lawton parking lot
Tim Caine suffered a broken collarbone, scapula and ribs, along with a collapsed lung, in the...
Wife learns of husband’s motorcycle crash instantly with app
A rollover on Lee Boulevard in Lawton sent one person to the hospital on Monday.
Rollover on Lee sends one person to the hospital
Javier Gerardo Quinones, accused of hitting and killing a teenager on I-44 last month, is back...
I-44 suspect extradited to Comanche County
45-year-old Benjamin Horse and 38-year-old Robin Gomez died in a crash, according to the...
Two dead in Caddo Co. crash

Latest News

5 million was received to build new homes
Kiowa Housing Authority receives grant
Central High Public Schools bond proposal to build a new Elementary school
Central High Public Schools bond proposal to build a new Elementary school
Stephens County Humane Society
Stephens County Humane Society dogs pool party
Wednesday will consist of mostly cloudy skies and cooler temperatures
First Alert Forecast: Cold Front Moves in Overnight | 8/16PM