Interview: Gavin Taylor Discusses Upcoming Concert ‘Nurse, I’m Calling!’

LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - School is back in session for many kids across Texoma, and what better way to celebrate than a local concert?

7News spoke with Gavin Taylor, a Lawton native, about his upcoming back-to-school concert, titled ‘Nurse, I’m Calling!,’ happening at 7 p.m. at the Cameron University Theatre on Friday, August 19th, why he decided to put the concert together, and how he fell in love with music.

The concert is a family-friendly rock event that Taylor constructed during the Covid-19 pandemic. It will feature his band “Gavin Taylor’s Muffled Sirens” and “The Peace Monsters,” both from the Lawton-Fort Sill area.

Gavin will also perform a song featuring five children from the Lawton Community Theatre.

Tickets for the event are $10 and can be purchased at the door or online at Gavin Taylor’s Muffled Sirens Facebook page. Doors open at 6 p.m. and the concert begins at 7 p.m.

