Expert Connections
Pet of the Week
GrayTV Local | Connect, Shop, Buy
Click to email a news tip

Kiowa Housing Authority receives grant

By Marilyn Cater
Published: Aug. 16, 2022 at 6:26 PM CDT|Updated: 34 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - The Kiowa tribe housing authority will soon start constructing new homes thanks to a 5 million dollar grant they received.

This is a big deal for the Kiowa housing authority because they have not been able to build new homes for their tribal members in over 20 years.

The Kiowa Housing Authority said there is a great need for new homes.

“Increasing the number of housing units available for the Kiowa tribes low income tribal families and will help address the housing shortage and over crowding in the service area of Anadarko,” said Liberty.

The Department of Housing and Urban Development determined that Anadarko was short 1,200 homes for their tribal population size.

The tribe said this is only the beginning of the home building project

“The plan is to have an additional 37 units constructed through other funding sources that we’ll apply for through the next five years,” she said.

Liberty said 99 applications were submitted from across the nation but only 25 tribes received funding.

She said making this possible took a group effort.

“These guys have become like family to me, and so being able to be a part of this team and watch the project grow and develop into fruition while working with the board of commissioners as well, they have been amazing supporters of the project and so I’m excited to continue on and help with all the future planning,” said Liberty.

The executive director of the Kiowa housing authority, Billy Komacheet, said they’ve done a lot of work to improve their efforts over the past 3 years.

“We are just here to do the best that we can for our tribal members and do the things that has not been done in a long time so we are very proud of the situation that we are in now and we look forward to new construction in the future,” said Komacheet.

Copyright 2022 KSWO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A vehicle fire caught the attention of customers in the Wal-Mart parking lot on Sheridan Rd. in...
Vehicle catches fire in Lawton parking lot
Tim Caine suffered a broken collarbone, scapula and ribs, along with a collapsed lung, in the...
Wife learns of husband’s motorcycle crash instantly with app
A rollover on Lee Boulevard in Lawton sent one person to the hospital on Monday.
Rollover on Lee sends one person to the hospital
Javier Gerardo Quinones, accused of hitting and killing a teenager on I-44 last month, is back...
I-44 suspect extradited to Comanche County
45-year-old Benjamin Horse and 38-year-old Robin Gomez died in a crash, according to the...
Two dead in Caddo Co. crash

Latest News

Central High Public Schools bond proposal to build a new Elementary school
Central High Public Schools bond proposal to build a new Elementary school
7News spoke with Gavin Taylor, a Lawton native, about his upcoming back-to-school concert,...
Interview: Gavin Taylor Discusses Upcoming Concert ‘Nurse, I’m Calling!’
Stephens County Humane Society
Stephens County Humane Society dogs pool party
Wednesday will consist of mostly cloudy skies and cooler temperatures
First Alert Forecast: Cold Front Moves in Overnight | 8/16PM