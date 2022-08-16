Expert Connections
Lawton City Council meets to discuss dilapidated structures

Preparations for the City of Lawton's 121st Birthday have begun, and city officials are...
Preparations for the City of Lawton’s 121st Birthday have begun, and city officials are searching for a special resident to help the celebrate!(KSWO)
By Mandy Cunningham
Published: Aug. 16, 2022 at 11:26 AM CDT|Updated: 29 minutes ago
LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - Lawton City Council meets Tuesday to discuss the newest dilapidated structures added to the cities D & D list.

City officials meet every three months to discuss the list and hold condemnation hearings.

At these hearings, owner’s will be ordered to clean-up or remove the deteriorating properties.

If they refuse, the city hires a contractor to demolish and clean the site, putting a lien against the property for the cost of the abatement.

City officials first approved the D & D list in 2019 designating $3.75 million from the Capital Improvements Program.

They hope the D & D list will help to remove dangerous dilapidated structures from Lawton, which cause an eyesore and could be a safety concern.

Lawton City Council meets at 2 p.m..

To see a the list of structures discussed n Tuesday’s meeting, click here.

