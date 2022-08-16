Lawton City Council meets to discuss dilapidated structures

LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - Lawton City Council meets Tuesday to discuss the newest dilapidated structures added to the cities D & D list.

City officials meet every three months to discuss the list and hold condemnation hearings.

At these hearings, owner’s will be ordered to clean-up or remove the deteriorating properties.

If they refuse, the city hires a contractor to demolish and clean the site, putting a lien against the property for the cost of the abatement.

City officials first approved the D & D list in 2019 designating $3.75 million from the Capital Improvements Program.

They hope the D & D list will help to remove dangerous dilapidated structures from Lawton, which cause an eyesore and could be a safety concern.

Lawton City Council meets at 2 p.m..

To see a the list of structures discussed n Tuesday’s meeting, click here.

Copyright 2022 KSWO. All rights reserved.