Red Cord offers program on spotting human trafficking

LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - Human trafficking is a business that works meticulously to blend in with everyday life and situations, which is why Red Cord is offering a free community training on Thursday.

At 6:30 p.m., on August 18, the Red Cord is inviting residents to attend a free human trafficking training program.

It’s being held at the Fort Sill Federal Credit Union on 67th street.

Those in attendance will learn the common signs of trafficking and how to spot it in public.

It’s open to the public for those 13 and older.

