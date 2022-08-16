Stephens County Humane Society dogs pool party

STEPHENS COUNTY, Okla. (KSWO) - The Stephens county humane society gave dogs up for adoption a special treat today. As they got to have some fun in the sun at the Marlow City Pool.

The City of Marlow is cleaning out its pools tomorrow, so the dogs were invited over to take a swim.

Kelly Place, the shelter manager for Stephens county Human society, said she is grateful that the dogs were allowed to cool off in the pool.

“This is an enormous enrichment activity. That’s kind of the term you’ll hear in animal welfare is talk about enrichment activities. And for them to have the huge area to run and an opportunity in and out of the water, and personal one-on-one time with our team is really good for them, they will all take good afternoon naps,” Place said.

The Stephens County Humane Society is located in Duncan and they accept all breeds, ages, and sizes of dogs and cats.

Copyright 2022 KSWO. All rights reserved.