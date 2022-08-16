UPDATE: Caddo County fire burns over 4,700 acres

CADDO COUNTY, Okla. (KSWO) - Comanche County Emergency Management released new information on the fire which broke out in Caddo County near the Comanche County line on Monday.

Officials said the fire burned around 4,700 acres.

Thankfully nobody was injured and there’s no known damage to structures.

Around 235 firefighters, with 80 trucks in total, united to fight the fire began near the intersection of Hwy 58 and Hwy 19.

As of Tuesday afternoon, officials said the fire is no longer active and crews are working to make sure it doesn’t rekindle.

