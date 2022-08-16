Expert Connections
Pet of the Week
GrayTV Local | Connect, Shop, Buy
Click to email a news tip

UPDATE: Caddo County fire burns over 4,700 acres

Comanche County Emergency Management released new information on the fire which broke out in Caddo County near the Comanche County line on Monday.
By Cade Taylor
Published: Aug. 16, 2022 at 4:53 PM CDT|Updated: 50 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CADDO COUNTY, Okla. (KSWO) - Comanche County Emergency Management released new information on the fire which broke out in Caddo County near the Comanche County line on Monday.

Officials said the fire burned around 4,700 acres.

Thankfully nobody was injured and there’s no known damage to structures.

Around 235 firefighters, with 80 trucks in total, united to fight the fire began near the intersection of Hwy 58 and Hwy 19.

As of Tuesday afternoon, officials said the fire is no longer active and crews are working to make sure it doesn’t rekindle.

Copyright 2022 KSWO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A vehicle fire caught the attention of customers in the Wal-Mart parking lot on Sheridan Rd. in...
Vehicle catches fire in Lawton parking lot
Tim Caine suffered a broken collarbone, scapula and ribs, along with a collapsed lung, in the...
Wife learns of husband’s motorcycle crash instantly with app
A rollover on Lee Boulevard in Lawton sent one person to the hospital on Monday.
Rollover on Lee sends one person to the hospital
Javier Gerardo Quinones, accused of hitting and killing a teenager on I-44 last month, is back...
I-44 suspect extradited to Comanche County
45-year-old Benjamin Horse and 38-year-old Robin Gomez died in a crash, according to the...
Two dead in Caddo Co. crash

Latest News

Wednesday will consist of mostly cloudy skies and cooler temperatures
First Alert Forecast: Cold Front Moves in Overnight | 8/16PM
Check out Telemundo Texoma for today, featuring local stories for Spanish speaking residents...
Telemundo Texoma 8/16/22
Check out Telemundo Texoma for today, featuring local stories for Spanish speaking residents...
Telemundo Texoma 8/16/22
Human trafficking is a business that works meticulously to blend in with everyday life and...
Red Cord offers program on spotting human trafficking