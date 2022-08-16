Expert Connections
Waurika Proposition to extend franchise rights to Oklahoma Natural Gas Division

By Mandy Cunningham
Published: Aug. 16, 2022 at 3:01 PM CDT|Updated: 41 minutes ago
WAURIKA, Okla. (KSWO) - A proposition up for vote in the upcoming Special Elections in Waurika looks to extend franchise rights to Oklahoma Natural Gas Division, a division of One Gas, Inc.

The franchise would allow One Gas, Inc., and its subsidiaries, the rights to distribute natural gas within the city of Waurika over the next 25 years.

For more information about Oklahoma Natural Gas, a division of One Gas, Inc., click here.

For more information on the Waurika proposition, call the Jefferson County Election Board at (580) 228-3150.

