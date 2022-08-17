7News First Alert Weather: Much awaited cooldown as cold front pushes south across Texoma

LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) -

Good morning! Today’s the day, the day we have been anticipating for over a week now that will kick off a trend of cooler temperatures and multiple days of rain for the foreseeable future. This morning we have already seen the cold front push through Southwest Oklahoma, now moving south across North Texas. Winds are (and will be) out of the south at 10-20 mph for areas behind the front today. These breezy winds will usher in cool air, sweeping across parts of Texoma this afternoon. While still warm, it is summer after all, high temperatures for Southwest Oklahoma later today will top out only in the upper 80s and low 90s, while North Texas will still reach the mid/upper 90s. Partly-to-mostly cloudy skies with isolated showers across the viewing area this morning, afternoon, and evening, though most will remain dry with limited rainfall.

Tonight, isolated-to-scattered showers and storms will fire up just behind the front, moving south with it. The areas that have the best shot at seeing rain overnight will be areas south of HW-62, pushing down into North Texas by early tomorrow morning. There could be a couple thunderstorms within bringing heavy rainfall and gusty winds. Mostly cloudy skies through the nighttime hours with temperatures falling into the upper 60s by sunrise.

Thursday will keep a majority of the rain south of the Red River, mainly following the same coverage we can expect tonight. A few isolated showers will be possible in Southwest Oklahoma, though expect most counties north of the Red River to be dry tomorrow. Partly cloudy skies with winds out of the north at 5-15 mpg will keep our downward trend of temperatures going with highs in the mid/upper 80s and low 90s.

Friday and most of Saturday will see a brief break in the cooling trend and rain with temperatures returning back into into the mid/upper 90s and dry conditions with mostly sunny skies.

By Sunday, a second cold front will descend across the southern plains and Texoma, though this one is expected to bring more chances and coverage of rain for next week than we can expect the next couple of days. Isolated showers and storms could arrive as early as Saturday evening for far northern counties. Timing of the cold front/rain is still up in the air, but models are in agreement that once the rain arrives, we will see widespread showers and storms starting Sunday and possibly lasting through midweek of next week. This could bring rainfall totals between now and then of up to and inch of rain for most areas, with higher amounts expected in some areas that see heavy rainfall. Temperatures across Texoma will fall into the 80s through much of next week.

