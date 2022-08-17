Expert Connections
Pet of the Week
GrayTV Local | Connect, Shop, Buy
Click to email a news tip

Anne Heche’s death ruled accidental after fiery car crash

FILE PHOTO - The cause of Anne Heche's death was released on the Los Angeles County coroner's...
FILE PHOTO - The cause of Anne Heche's death was released on the Los Angeles County coroner's website Wednesday, although a formal autopsy report is still being completed.(Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP)
By The Associated Press
Published: Aug. 17, 2022 at 6:19 PM CDT|Updated: 7 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Actor Anne Heche died from inhalation injury and burns after her fiery car crash and the death was ruled an accident, according to coroner’s results released Wednesday.

Heche, 53, also had a fractured sternum caused by “blunt trauma,” according to information on the website of the Los Angeles County Medical Examiner-Coroner.

A full autopsy report was still being completed, the coroner’s office said.

(CNN, NBC, PROCTOR & GAMBLE PRODUCTIONS, MANDALAY ENTERTAINMENT, TOUCHSTONE PICTURES, NEW LINE CINEMA, UNIVERSAL TV, WARNER BROS. TV, GETTY IMAGES, KCAL, KCBS)

The Emmy-winning film and television actor was removed from life support Sunday at a burn center. She was injured when her car jumped a curb and smashed into a West Los Angeles home on Aug. 5. The car and the home burst into flames. Only Heche was injured.

Heche suffered a “severe anoxic brain injury” caused by a lack of oxygen, according to a statement released last week on behalf of her family and friends.

She was declared brain-dead but was kept on life support until her organs could be donated.

Detectives looking into the crash had said narcotics were found in a blood sample taken from Heche. However, police ended their investigation after she was declared brain-dead.

The coroner’s office listed Aug. 11 as her date of death.

Heche first came to prominence on the NBC soap opera “Another World” in the late 1980s before becoming one of the hottest stars in Hollywood in the late 1990s. She was a constant on magazine covers and in big-budget films opposite actors including Johnny Depp and Harrison Ford.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

We reached out to the FBI field office in Oklahoma City for information about the search.
FBI searches NW Lawton home
Tim Caine suffered a broken collarbone, scapula and ribs, along with a collapsed lung, in the...
Wife learns of husband’s motorcycle crash instantly with app
Alvin Cargill and Josh Powers are both running for district 3 commissioner.
Comanche Co. Commissioner target of OSBI investigation, DA reviewing case
Comanche County Emergency Management released new information on the fire which broke out in...
UPDATE: Caddo County fire burns over 4,700 acres
5 million was received to build new homes
Kiowa Housing Authority receives grant

Latest News

7News spoke with Virginia Aid, the Community Relations Liaison for Fort Sill, about some fun...
Wednesdays with Fort Sill: Virginia Aid Previews Upcoming Training Course and Events
FILE - Musician R. Kelly leaves the Leighton Criminal Court building in Chicago on June 6,...
Attorney: Don’t accept portrayal of R. Kelly as ‘monster’
7News spoke with Virginia Aid, the Community Relations Liaison for Fort Sill, about some fun...
Wednesdays with Fort Sill: Virginia Aid Previews Upcoming Training Course and Events
FILE - Hadi Matar, 24, center, arrives for an arraignment in the Chautauqua County Courthouse...
Salman Rushdie attacker ‘surprised’ the author survived