Comanche Co. Commissioner target of OSBI investigation, DA reviewing case

LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - District 3 District Attorney David Thomas says his office is in the process of reviewing a case involving allegations against Comanche County Commissioner Alvin Cargill.

We first told you about the OSBI’s investigation in April when they confirmed they were looking into a “county employee” for misconduct.

According to the Southwest Ledger, who reported the latest update in the case, Comanche County District Attorney Kyle Cabelka recused himself from the case due to a conflict of interest.

Thomas, who oversees several counties including Jackson County, told KSWO by phone his office is looking into the case. He says it will be a couple of weeks before any progress is made due to him wanting to conduct more interviews.

Thomas did confirm Cargill was the target of the allegations which include him using Comanche County equipment and employees to conduct personal business. Cargill owns a construction company outside of his political career.

Cargill was defeated earlier this year by Josh Powers, a former Lawton police officer and owner of a gun shop in Lawton, who will take over the county commissioner seat at the end of Cargill’s term.

