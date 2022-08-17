Expert Connections
Pet of the Week
GrayTV Local | Connect, Shop, Buy
Click to email a news tip

DoorDash customer says delivery came with side of marijuana

A DoorDash customer says he found marijuana inside a bag of delivered food. (Source: WSYX, PHOTOS PROVIDED TO STATION, DOOR DASH, CNN)
By Isabelle Hanson
Published: Aug. 16, 2022 at 9:00 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) - An Ohio man says he received more than what he ordered through DoorDash last week.

The DoorDash customer said he found a fork and a side of marijuana at the bottom of his delivery bag.

“I was scared at first, but then again, I wasn’t very surprised,” the man said, who wanted to remain anonymous.

He said the driver returned to his residence asking for the pot, saying it was medicine in the bag for his friend.

The customer said he did not return the marijuana to the driver. He called the police and submitted a complaint to DoorDash.

“I’m a healthcare worker and see how this affects people daily. I even had a close friend’s nephew pass away due to smoking some marijuana laced by fentanyl,” he said.

The man said he worries about what could have happened if the order ended up in the wrong hands and is hesitant about having his dinner delivered again.

“I question everything now. I question the company’s background checks. Do they really know the people who are working for them?” he said

According to DoorDash’s website, the company runs motor vehicle and criminal background checks on all drivers.

Columbus police said they are investigating the incident, and it was the first time they’d heard of drugs being discovered in a bag of delivered food.

Copyright 2022 WSYX via CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A vehicle fire caught the attention of customers in the Wal-Mart parking lot on Sheridan Rd. in...
Vehicle catches fire in Lawton parking lot
Tim Caine suffered a broken collarbone, scapula and ribs, along with a collapsed lung, in the...
Wife learns of husband’s motorcycle crash instantly with app
A rollover on Lee Boulevard in Lawton sent one person to the hospital on Monday.
Rollover on Lee sends one person to the hospital
Javier Gerardo Quinones, accused of hitting and killing a teenager on I-44 last month, is back...
I-44 suspect extradited to Comanche County
45-year-old Benjamin Horse and 38-year-old Robin Gomez died in a crash, according to the...
Two dead in Caddo Co. crash

Latest News

Police say Stefan Hutchison, 33, has been arrested and is facing several charges after...
Man accused of security breach, causing airport chaos ‘couldn’t wait for flight,’ police say
Vice Chair Liz Cheney, R-Wyo., speaks as the House select committee investigating the Jan. 6...
Trump foe Liz Cheney defeated in Wyoming GOP primary
Liz Cheney concedes her election.
Liz Cheney delivers concession speech
A DoorDash customer says he found marijuana inside a bag of delivered food.
DoorDash customer says he found marijuana inside a bag