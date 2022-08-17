FBI searches NW Lawton home

LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - Agents from the FBI conducted a search at a northwest Lawton home on Wednesday morning.

7News received a message from a viewer about the ongoing scene around 8 a.m.

When we arrived at the home near the intersection of NW 40th and Dearborn, agents were seen outside the house. Later they entered the home and appeared to be conducting a search.

We reached out to the FBI field office in Oklahoma City for information about the search.

In an email statement, Kayla McCleery said the FBI was conducting “court-authorized law enforcement activity at a residence in Lawton.”

Due to it being an ongoing investigation she declined to release any other information about the situation but said there was “no reason to be concerned for public safety.”

A search of federal court records has not yet led to any more information about the search.

We will continue to investigate and will bring you updates as they are released.

