First Alert Forecast: Cooldown today, even cooler tomorrow!

By Collin Mertz
Published: Aug. 17, 2022 at 6:44 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - The first cold front of this week crossed the Red River around 7 this morning, leaving temperatures noticeably cooler and winds noticeably windier. Our friends in the northern portion of our area feeling the greatest effects. All told, high temperatures today ranged from the 80s north to the low 100s south.

Overnight lows are expected to dip into the mid to upper 60s and low 70s. By the afternoon, we’ll see another day of cooler weather looking at high 80s almost across the board. Winds ranging from 5 to 15mph from the northeast shifting to the east later in the day. Skies for much of the day looking to be partly clouds. Showers are looking to start in the early morning hours tomorrow so you’ll likely need the rain gear walking out the door.

Temperatures will fall into mid 60s overnight leading into Friday morning though the afternoon sings a different song. Highs will climb a bit as the day moves on, eventually working to mid 90s. Saturday will be very similar to Friday. Dry conditions and rain free with highs in the upper 90s.

Any storms Saturday evening will be riding on cold front #2, which looks to bring back daytime highs back in the 80s again. More specifically, highs on Sunday will drop into the high 80s. Just wait til Monday... highs for many locations will drop into the low 80s!!! Overnight temps for Sunday and Monday hovering around the low 70s and high 60s, a trend which will carry into Tuesday and Wednesday as well.

Speaking of trends, Sunday, Monday, Tuesday, and Wednesday... all of them carry a chance for widespread showers/storms. Winds will be similar as well at 10 to 15mph out of the east.

We’ll continue to see a taste of Fall-like-weather as highs through mid next week looks to remain in the 80. I, for one, can’t wait to get outside and enjoy it and I hope you are able to do the same!

First Alert Student Meteorologist Collin Mertz

