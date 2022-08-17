Expert Connections
Jefferson Co. voters to decide on sales tax continuance

By Jarred Burk
Published: Aug. 17, 2022 at 4:00 PM CDT|Updated: 6 minutes ago
JEFFERSON COUNTY, Okla. (KSWO) - On August 23, those in Jefferson County will vote on whether or not to continue with a 1-percent sales tax.

Right now, Jefferson County has a 1-percent sales tax in place that is being used for the Jefferson County Healthcare Authority, but it’s about to end.

The proposition states that once the existing 1-percent sales tax expires or the healthcare authority’s debt is paid off, a new one will take it’s place to cover general operation of the county government.

Early voting starts on August 18 and the election is next week.

