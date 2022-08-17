Lawton Academy of Arts and Sciences student wins first place prize third year in a row.

LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) -A Lawton Academy of Arts and Sciences student has brought home the first place prize in the Oklahoma Engineering Foundation’s state competition for the third year in a row.

Piper Martin is 13 years old and already a sophomore in high school.

Her toothpick bridge holds the max weight and is the winning bridge in this year’s competition.

The Oklahoma Engineering Fair contest is statewide and is hosted at the Oklahoma Science Museum every February each year. Within a few weeks of submission, schools are notified about a winning candidate who is able to receive a plaque and a cash prize.

“So it usually takes about three to four months. I start in September and the competition is in mid-February and halfway through sometimes it’s kind of hard to finish it but I know I really want to complete it and the end goal is definitely worth it,” Piper said.

The school has been participating in the bridge-building contest for years, but Piper Martin was the first student to win first place with her bridge holding the max weight.

