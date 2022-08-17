Expert Connections
Pet of the Week
GrayTV Local | Connect, Shop, Buy
Click to email a news tip

Medicine Park proposed lodging tax

Medicine Park
Medicine Park
By Darrell Brown
Published: Aug. 17, 2022 at 5:27 PM CDT|Updated: 58 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - The town of Medicine Park is hoping to increase their lodging tax by two percent to help fund certain infrastructures and street projects.

Medicine Park Mayor, Dr. Roger Johnson has says the city is in the process of these upgrades, but the town needs more money.

“We’ve got a lagoon project that we have to by DEQ’s orders have to put in a third Laguna which is a $1.3 million project. We’ve got to replace radios for police or fire with all the fires we’ve had”, said Johnson.

The lodging tax will not aimed at people who live in Medicine Park. Rather, tourists and weekend visitors.

The lodging tax are for people who are there for the weekend they’re not long term rentals. Lodging tax are for the the people who come in and are there on Friday night, Saturday night, leave on Sunday. It’s literally a tax on those people and those people are using our water they’re using our sewer our police and Fire Protection and we need the help”, said Johnson.

Johnson says town also needs a new radio tower to communicate with Lawton police and fire departments, new radios for each department.

He says if the tax doesn’t pass, Medicine Park will need just as much help as it does now.

“We need it we have infrastructure needs that we’ve all experienced. Sewer backups we’ve all experienced, being out of water we’ve all experienced, the potholes and we all know about lagoon system kind of under the watchful eye of DEQ and getting our lagoon system finished. We’re going to get behind real quick on the lagoon, the radios we’re going to have to hope that somebody else can pony up and we can find a grant”, said Johnson.

Citizens in Medicine Park will vote on the lodging tax proposal next Tuesday.

Copyright 2022 KSWO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

We reached out to the FBI field office in Oklahoma City for information about the search.
FBI searches NW Lawton home
Tim Caine suffered a broken collarbone, scapula and ribs, along with a collapsed lung, in the...
Wife learns of husband’s motorcycle crash instantly with app
Alvin Cargill and Josh Powers are both running for district 3 commissioner.
Comanche Co. Commissioner target of OSBI investigation, DA reviewing case
Comanche County Emergency Management released new information on the fire which broke out in...
UPDATE: Caddo County fire burns over 4,700 acres
5 million was received to build new homes
Kiowa Housing Authority receives grant

Latest News

7News spoke with Virginia Aid, the Community Relations Liaison for Fort Sill, about some fun...
Wednesdays with Fort Sill: Virginia Aid Previews Upcoming Training Course and Events
Early voting starts on August 18 and the election is next week.
Jefferson Co. voters to decide on sales tax continuance
We reached out to the FBI field office in Oklahoma City for information about the search.
FBI searches NW Lawton home
Alvin Cargill and Josh Powers are both running for district 3 commissioner.
Comanche Co. Commissioner target of OSBI investigation, DA reviewing case