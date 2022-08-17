Expert Connections
Pet of the Week
GrayTV Local | Connect, Shop, Buy
Click to email a news tip

A Walters mother asking the community to donate water and ice to the schools bus barn

By Diamond Hubbard
Published: Aug. 17, 2022 at 6:56 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

Walters, Okla. (KSWO) - A Walters mom wants to make sure kids stay cool and hydrated while riding the school bus.

She’s asking the community for help by donating water to Walters bus barn.

Laura Mahsetky said her son came home drenched in sweat after his bus ride from school, and instead of just making sure he’s hydrated, she and along with others in the community are now donating water and ice for students and bus drivers.

“Were probably 4 to 5 days into school, the first three days it was pretty bad. It brought me to tears seeing him like that. He was drenched in sweat his cheeks were red and his eyes were red,” Mahsetky said.

Mahsetky said after seeing her son sweating and red after riding the bus, she instantly thought about how other kids and bus drivers are feeling riding the bus.

She said her motto is if you see something do something.

“Well, why don’t you put a water cup in your son’s backpack, and I said you know what there are going to be some kids that forget and some that don’t have the means to get water. So just to be able to do this, it helps,” Mahsetky said.

Jimmie Dedmon, Superintendent of Walter public schools said, Mahsetky came to him with this concern and she also brought a solution.

“She asked about bringing the ice chest and water up, and she asked how many routes that we ran I said 3 buses and she said I’ll get enough for all of those kids, and I can’t say thank you enough to her for doing that,” Dedmon said.

Superintendent Dedmon said he also substitutes as a bus driver when needed. He said he knows firsthand how hot the buses can be, especially without air conditioning.

Water donations can be accepted at the Walters Public Schools bus barn, during school hours.

Copyright 2022 KSWO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

We reached out to the FBI field office in Oklahoma City for information about the search.
FBI searches NW Lawton home
Alvin Cargill and Josh Powers are both running for district 3 commissioner.
Comanche Co. Commissioner target of OSBI investigation, DA reviewing case
Tim Caine suffered a broken collarbone, scapula and ribs, along with a collapsed lung, in the...
Wife learns of husband’s motorcycle crash instantly with app
Comanche County Emergency Management released new information on the fire which broke out in...
UPDATE: Caddo County fire burns over 4,700 acres
5 million was received to build new homes
Kiowa Housing Authority receives grant

Latest News

The first cold front of this week crossed the Red River around 7 this morning, leaving...
First Alert Forecast: Cooldown today, even cooler tomorrow!
A Lawton Academy of Arts and Sciences student brought home the first place prize in the...
Lawton Academy of Arts and Sciences student wins first place prize third year in a row.
7News spoke with Virginia Aid, the Community Relations Liaison for Fort Sill, about some fun...
Wednesdays with Fort Sill: Virginia Aid Previews Upcoming Training Course and Events
A Lawton Academy of Arts and Sciences student brought home the first place prize in the...
A Lawton Academy of Arts and Sciences student has brought home the first place prize in the Oklahoma Engineering Foundation's state competition for the third year in a row.