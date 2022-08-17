A Walters mother asking the community to donate water and ice to the schools bus barn

Walters, Okla. (KSWO) - A Walters mom wants to make sure kids stay cool and hydrated while riding the school bus.

She’s asking the community for help by donating water to Walters bus barn.

Laura Mahsetky said her son came home drenched in sweat after his bus ride from school, and instead of just making sure he’s hydrated, she and along with others in the community are now donating water and ice for students and bus drivers.

“Were probably 4 to 5 days into school, the first three days it was pretty bad. It brought me to tears seeing him like that. He was drenched in sweat his cheeks were red and his eyes were red,” Mahsetky said.

Mahsetky said after seeing her son sweating and red after riding the bus, she instantly thought about how other kids and bus drivers are feeling riding the bus.

She said her motto is if you see something do something.

“Well, why don’t you put a water cup in your son’s backpack, and I said you know what there are going to be some kids that forget and some that don’t have the means to get water. So just to be able to do this, it helps,” Mahsetky said.

Jimmie Dedmon, Superintendent of Walter public schools said, Mahsetky came to him with this concern and she also brought a solution.

“She asked about bringing the ice chest and water up, and she asked how many routes that we ran I said 3 buses and she said I’ll get enough for all of those kids, and I can’t say thank you enough to her for doing that,” Dedmon said.

Superintendent Dedmon said he also substitutes as a bus driver when needed. He said he knows firsthand how hot the buses can be, especially without air conditioning.

Water donations can be accepted at the Walters Public Schools bus barn, during school hours.

