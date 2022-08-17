Expert Connections
Pet of the Week
GrayTV Local | Connect, Shop, Buy
Click to email a news tip

Wednesdays with Fort Sill: Virginia Aid Previews Upcoming Training Course and Events

By Cade Taylor
Published: Aug. 17, 2022 at 6:25 PM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

FORT SILL, Okla. (KSWO) - 7News spoke with Virginia Aid, the Community Relations Liaison for Fort Sill, about some fun upcoming events for the entire family, as well as an upcoming training exercise that residents should be aware of.

From 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Tuesday, August 23rd, Fort Sill will run a full-scale exercise at multiple locations on post. The Graham Performance Enhancement Center, Rhinehart Fitness Center, and Reynolds Army Health Clinic Parking Lot will all be in use and could show crushed vehicles and mannequins, as well as emergency response teams.

From 5 p.m. to 6:30 p.m. at the Jack Daniel’s Lounge on Fort Sill, Stable Call, an event formally known as Right Arm Night, invites residents to bring their battle buddies, coworkers, friends, and family for complimentary Hors D’Oeuvres, drink specials, and giveaways! You must be 18+ to enter.

At 7 p.m. on Friday, August 19th, they’ll be hosting their Wine and Paint event at the Patriot Club. Registration costs $45 and includes one glass of wine or non-alcoholic beverage.

Beginning at 10 a.m. on Sunday, August 21st, LETRA will host their Mimosas, Brunch, and Painting event, where the first mimosa will be free with registration.

For more information on Fort Sill’s upcoming events, you can call (580) 442-5300 or click here.

Copyright 2022 KSWO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

We reached out to the FBI field office in Oklahoma City for information about the search.
FBI searches NW Lawton home
Alvin Cargill and Josh Powers are both running for district 3 commissioner.
Comanche Co. Commissioner target of OSBI investigation, DA reviewing case
Tim Caine suffered a broken collarbone, scapula and ribs, along with a collapsed lung, in the...
Wife learns of husband’s motorcycle crash instantly with app
Comanche County Emergency Management released new information on the fire which broke out in...
UPDATE: Caddo County fire burns over 4,700 acres
5 million was received to build new homes
Kiowa Housing Authority receives grant

Latest News

A Walters mother asking the community to donate water and ice to the schools bus barn
A Walters mother asking the community to donate water and ice to the schools bus barn
The first cold front of this week crossed the Red River around 7 this morning, leaving...
First Alert Forecast: Cooldown today, even cooler tomorrow!
A Lawton Academy of Arts and Sciences student brought home the first place prize in the...
Lawton Academy of Arts and Sciences student wins first place prize third year in a row.
7News spoke with Virginia Aid, the Community Relations Liaison for Fort Sill, about some fun...
Wednesdays with Fort Sill: Virginia Aid Previews Upcoming Training Course and Events