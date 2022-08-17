Wednesdays with Fort Sill: Virginia Aid Previews Upcoming Training Course and Events

FORT SILL, Okla. (KSWO) - 7News spoke with Virginia Aid, the Community Relations Liaison for Fort Sill, about some fun upcoming events for the entire family, as well as an upcoming training exercise that residents should be aware of.

From 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Tuesday, August 23rd, Fort Sill will run a full-scale exercise at multiple locations on post. The Graham Performance Enhancement Center, Rhinehart Fitness Center, and Reynolds Army Health Clinic Parking Lot will all be in use and could show crushed vehicles and mannequins, as well as emergency response teams.

From 5 p.m. to 6:30 p.m. at the Jack Daniel’s Lounge on Fort Sill, Stable Call, an event formally known as Right Arm Night, invites residents to bring their battle buddies, coworkers, friends, and family for complimentary Hors D’Oeuvres, drink specials, and giveaways! You must be 18+ to enter.

At 7 p.m. on Friday, August 19th, they’ll be hosting their Wine and Paint event at the Patriot Club. Registration costs $45 and includes one glass of wine or non-alcoholic beverage.

Beginning at 10 a.m. on Sunday, August 21st, LETRA will host their Mimosas, Brunch, and Painting event, where the first mimosa will be free with registration.

For more information on Fort Sill’s upcoming events, you can call (580) 442-5300 or click here.

