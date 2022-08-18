7News First Alert Weather: Isolated showers and storms south of the Red River today, drier weather next couple days

LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) -

Good morning! Isolated showers and storms continue to push south across North Texas this morning, bringing much needed rain to the area. A few thunderstorms can’t be ruled out. Rain chances will continue through the afternoon, though will begin falling off just after noontime. Cloudy coverage will begin gradually clearing, starting this morning with Southwest Oklahoma, becoming mostly sunny by the evening hours. Little-to-no rain coverage for Southwest Oklahoma today, say for a couple light showers near the Red River. Temperatures will be in the mid/upper 80s for most, with a few of us in the low 90s with winds out of the northeast at 5-10 mph.

Tonight will be dry and clear with winds out of the southeast at 5-10 mph. Morning lows will be cool in the mid 60s.

Mostly sunny skies will warm us back up into the mid 90s tomorrow afternoon. Much drier weather than the previous two days for all of Texoma, though a light shower or two can’t be ruled out in the afternoon on Friday.

Saturday will start out with mostly sunny skies, but clouds will build in throughout the day ahead of another cold front. Isolated-to-scattered showers and storms will fire move into northern and western counties Saturday afternoon. Despite this, temperatures will warm into the upper 90s in the afternoon.

That cold front will move through on Sunday, bringing widespread showers and thunderstorms throughout the day, as well as cooling us off into the mid 80s to end the weekend. Similar rain coverage with highs in the low 80s and upper 70s will continue on Monday. Rain chances will stick around heading into midweek, though coverage will be much more limited on Tuesday and Wednesday with highs in the mid/upper 80s. Forecasted rainfall totals for the rain early next week will be between 1-3″ across all of Texoma.

