Alien 8K race happening this weekend

LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - 7News spoke with Special Events Coordinator & BOSS Adviser, Ethan Briner about the first of this 5 race series.

You can have the chance to find out if you can escape from an alien invasion this Saturday, August 20th at Lake Letra.

The race kicks off at 8 p.m. and cost $25 to register, for that price you will receive a metal, T-shirt, and bib.

You can register in advance at https://sill.armymwr.com/

You can expect to see alien sightings throughout the race.

Copyright 2022 KSWO. All rights reserved.