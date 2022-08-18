Expert Connections
Alien 8K race happening this weekend

You can have the chance to find out if you can escape from an alien invasion this Saturday
By Marilyn Cater
Published: Aug. 18, 2022 at 4:53 PM CDT|Updated: 29 minutes ago
LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - 7News spoke with Special Events Coordinator & BOSS Adviser, Ethan Briner about the first of this 5 race series.

The race kicks off at 8 p.m. and cost $25 to register, for that price you will receive a metal, T-shirt, and bib.

You can register in advance at https://sill.armymwr.com/

You can expect to see alien sightings throughout the race.

