Benefit in memory of Tonya Brand to be held in Altus

ALTUS, Okla. (KSWO) - A benefit for the family of Tonya Brand will be held Friday night in Altus.

Brand worked for the City of Altus and died after being critically injured at the city landfill earlier this month.

Now, the community is coming together to raise money for her two sons and help pay for funeral expenses.

The dinner will begin at 6:30 p.m. on Friday, featuring hot dogs and hamburgers.

The dinner, silent auction and live auction are all happening at the Altus Community Center.

The live auction will include a Hawaiian trip, deer hunt and other items.

