Cache man sentenced for child sexual abuse

COMANCHE COUNTY, Okla. (KSWO) - A Cache man will now spend the rest of his life behind bars, plus an extra 25 years, for child sex crimes.

Justin Brock, 33, will now spend life in prison, plus 25 years, after he was convicted back in June on charges of Lewd Acts to a Child and Possession of Child Pornography.

The Oklahoma Bureau of Investigation was initially requested to look into Brock early last year, after the Comanche County District Attorney’s office discovered a child tested positive for a sexually transmitted disease.

That investigation concluded that Brock was the suspect behind the child’s sexual abuse, and was arrested last March.

