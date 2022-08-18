City Council Ward 4 candidates

LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - Three candidates are running to become Lawton City Council’s newest member, representing Ward 4.

The position’s long been held by Councilman Jay Burk, who’s now terming out.

Lawton native, military veteran and business owner George Gill said the two biggest issues the City of Lawton is facing are the budget and infrastructure.

With more than 50 years of experience managing businesses, Gill thinks he can help.

“A lot of the streets need improvements, a lot of the streets need to be continued, so we have a lot of problems on the eastside with our infrastructure, and that was one of my main concerns as well as how we spend money and what our priorities are,” said Gill.

Gill said he wants to see the city have special meetings for larger projects and include citizens in more decisions.

“Transparency after the fact isn’t really transparency. If you’ve already voted on it and it’s already been appropriated, then it’s a little bit late to have a discussion with the people to see what they think about it,” said Gill.

Eric Sharum moved to Lawton in 1987 fresh out of school, and never looked back.

He serves as a minister at a local church and co-owner of the Oklahoma Sports Network.

Sharum is running for city council to give a voice back to the people.

“I don’t have an agenda. I don’t have an axe to grind. I don’t have anything, but to make a difference and to be the voice of those that not only I represent, your constituents, but the city as a whole because I’m a Lawtonian and I look at it as a whole, not just I live in a particular area of town,” said Sharum.

The Fires Innovation Science and Technology Accelerator and Youth Sports Complex are at the top of Sharum’s list when it comes to keeping constituents informed about projects in the works.

If he’s elected, the first thing Sharum wants to do is learn more about the role and how it works.

“I don’t want to be the person who says ‘I’m gonna come up here and start changing things.’ Well, you’re not really gonna do that for one, but you have to educate yourself on the process of how things are done, what are they doing, what’s working, maybe what’s not working and then try to be a solution to that,” Sharum said.

The third candidate, Barbara Curry, was unable to comment.

Early voting is August 18 and 19 from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m., or on August 20 from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m., at the Comanche County Courthouse.

Election Day is August 23rd.

If necessary, a runoff will be held November 8.

