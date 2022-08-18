Expert Connections
Clerk-Treasurer appointment to be decided in Lone Wolf Proposition

In the upcoming Special Elections on August 23, the town of Lone Wolf will consider changing...
In the upcoming Special Elections on August 23, the town of Lone Wolf will consider changing the way the town Clerk-Treasurer is chosen for office.
By Mandy Cunningham
Published: Aug. 18, 2022 at 11:44 AM CDT|Updated: 59 minutes ago
LONE WOLF, Okla. (KSWO) - In the upcoming Special Elections on August 23, the town of Lone Wolf will consider changing the way the town Clerk-Treasurer is chosen for office.

The proposition up for a vote, will decide whether the position will be appointed by the Mayor or continue to be an elected position.

This proposed change comes following allegations a former town Clerk-Treasurer had embezzled funds from the city, along with two other employees.

City officials could not confirm if the two were connected.

