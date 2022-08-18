Clerk-Treasurer appointment to be decided in Lone Wolf Proposition
Published: Aug. 18, 2022 at 11:44 AM CDT|Updated: 59 minutes ago
LONE WOLF, Okla. (KSWO) - In the upcoming Special Elections on August 23, the town of Lone Wolf will consider changing the way the town Clerk-Treasurer is chosen for office.
The proposition up for a vote, will decide whether the position will be appointed by the Mayor or continue to be an elected position.
This proposed change comes following allegations a former town Clerk-Treasurer had embezzled funds from the city, along with two other employees.
City officials could not confirm if the two were connected.
