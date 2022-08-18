Fatality wreck closes part of US 70 in Cotton County

COTTON COUNTY, Okla. (KSWO) - A portion of US 70 in Cotton County is closed due to a crash in which someone died early Thursday morning.

Information is limited at this time, but around 3:15 a.m. Oklahoma Highway Patrol sent a notification saying that both lanes of US 70 and Lawton Avenue on the west end of Devol have been closed due to the crash.

We will work to find out more information, including when the road is back open, and when we do we will pass it along to you.

