First Alert 7 Forecast: Rain and a 78 in our future?

LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - While we enjoy cool temps (for August anyway) thanks to yesterdays cold front, we got even cooler temperatures in our sight over the weekend. Today our highs were in the low 90s and high 80s, something we could’ve never imagined a week ago.

Tonight’s overnight lows are expected to dip into the mid 60s. Friday will warm up to mid-90 highs, with partly cloudy yet dry conditions. Saturday afternoon highs make a brief return to the mid-to-high 90s before the action really begins Saturday afternoon/evening.

Sunday is the star of the show, with a high of an astonishing 78 degrees, something very rare this time of year and a big relief. In fact, it’s so rare we haven’t had a 78 in August since August 13th, 2018, and this is the first time we’ve been in the upper 70s in 2022 since June 3rd.

As the front rolls through, storms are expected to pop up with it, bringing widespread rain to our area. Winds will change with the passage of the front, increasing to 10 to15 mph and changing from southerly to northerly.

Rain chances remain, yet continue to dwindle, throughout the week. Where Sunday’s rain covered almost the entire area, it’s the southern portion of Texoma seeing 60% chances on Monday, 40% on Tuesday, 30% on Wednesday, and 20% on Thursday. Highs during that period linger in the 80s, and winds range from 5 to 15mph varying from south to east with a mix of sun and clouds.

With Augusts like these, who needs September? Only kidding. Enjoy the fall-like weather!

-First Alert 7 Student Meteorologist Collin Mertz

Copyright 2022 KSWO. All rights reserved.