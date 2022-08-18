A local life scout is bringing a U.S.S Oklahoma City Anchor monument to Elmer Thomas Park in Lawton

LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - Matthew Aguilar is a life scout for troop 4176 in Boy Scout of America. As a part of the boy scout tradition to earn your eagle rank you have to complete a project that benefits your community.

“This is not what I was thinking in the very beginning, I was like, you know I just kind of want to get his over with. I can set a park bench down and I am done. But I wanted to go way beyond that so nothing is impossible. Everyone says it and it’s so true.,” Aguilar said.

Aguilar said this anchor was from a nuclear submarine that was stationed in Guam

“So I am going to take a piece from this ship and honor it here with our Oklahoma name, and hopefully all the people that served in it and maybe a Navy member that maybe falling under that circle,” he said.

Aguilar said he hopes that his project inspires others to dream big, and know that they can accomplish anything with a positive mindset.

“People can often be limited by their mind space. And they just need sometimes to see someone else do something big or open a door that they might have thought wouldn’t have been able to be open, he said. So I hope that I can do that for somebody whether it be in scouts or something else that hopefully someone can just see. I mean he’s doing something what you would consider small for our community that they can go out and do something great as well.”

The Monument is set out to be finished in September and they will hold a dedication ceremony to Elmer Thomas Park.

Copyright 2022 KSWO. All rights reserved.