OHP identifies victim in deadly Cotton Co. crash

22-year-old Marysol Espinoza was killed in a crash early Thursday morning.
By Cheyenne Cole
Published: Aug. 18, 2022 at 6:37 AM CDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
DEVOL, Okla. (KSWO) - One person is dead following a car crash in Cotton County Thursday morning.

22-year-old Marysol Espinoza was heading east on US 70 when her vehicle left the road, hitting a concrete culvert.

She was thrown from the vehicle, according to the Oklahoma Patrol Highway.

It happened just before 1:30 a.m. in Devol, near Lawton Avenue.

Authorities closed the road for several hours following the crash.

Espinoza was pronounced dead at the scene by the Medical Examiner. Her condition and the cause of the crash is under investigation.

OHP’s report says a seatbelt was not in use.

