OHP identifies victim in deadly Cotton Co. crash

DEVOL, Okla. (KSWO) - One person is dead following a car crash in Cotton County Thursday morning.

22-year-old Marysol Espinoza was heading east on US 70 when her vehicle left the road, hitting a concrete culvert.

She was thrown from the vehicle, according to the Oklahoma Patrol Highway.

It happened just before 1:30 a.m. in Devol, near Lawton Avenue.

Authorities closed the road for several hours following the crash.

Espinoza was pronounced dead at the scene by the Medical Examiner. Her condition and the cause of the crash is under investigation.

OHP’s report says a seatbelt was not in use.

Copyright 2022 KSWO. All rights reserved.