Spirit of Survival Race cancelled due to ongoing COVID struggles

By Mandy Cunningham
Published: Aug. 18, 2022 at 2:10 PM CDT|Updated: 29 minutes ago
LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - For the first time in 15 years, the Spirit of Survival Race will not take place in Lawton, as organizers continue to fight the lasting effects of the COVID pandemic.

Officials with the organization said they have seen diminished resources since the beginning of COVID-19, forcing them to focus all efforts on patients at the Cancer Center of Southwest Oklahoma.

Due to this continuing struggle, officials have been unable to give the race the attention it needs in order to be a successful event.

The Spirt of Survival team wants to express their gratitude to past participants, and they hope to continue the race’s legacy in the coming years.

The full statement from the Spirit of Survival Race officials can be seen below.

