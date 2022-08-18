Texas woman killed in Cotton County crash

COTTON COUNTY, Okla. (KSWO) - A Texas woman was killed in an early morning crash out of Cotton County on Thursday.

It happened around 1 a.m. on US 70 and Lawton Avenue.

Oklahoma Highway Patrol said the woman was headed east on 70 when her car left the roadway.

Officials said she was ejected from the car during the crash and was pronounced dead at the scene.

It’s not clear what caused her to leave the roadway, at this time.

An investigation is currently underway by the Oklahoma Highway Patrol.

