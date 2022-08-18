Expert Connections
Two Southwest Oklahoma boys advance to mullet finals

By Haley Wilson
Published: Aug. 18, 2022 at 3:28 PM CDT|Updated: 23 minutes ago
LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - Two boys in Southwest Oklahoma are in the Kids Mullet Championships and need votes to win. As of Thursday morning, Landry Turpin of Duncan and Catchyn Caldwell of Lawton are in 17th and 21st place respectively.

If you’d like to vote for them, you can do so by going to USA Mullet Championships website. Only one vote can be cast, per email, per day. Voting ends on Friday at 11:59 p.m.

The winner gets bragging rights and $2,500.

