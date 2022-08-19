7News First Alert Weather: Warming up through first half of the weekend, then heavy rain arrives to start next week

LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) -

Good morning! After the nice (well, for summer at least) weather we have had the last couple of days from a cold front earlier this week, we will warm back up into the mid 90s this afternoon. A trough moving across the Midwest will allow for partly cloudy skies to return later this morning and through the rest of the day, though we don’t expect much more than increased cloud coverage this afternoon. Winds will be light out of the southeast at 5-10 mph.

Tonight we will continue to see partly cloudy skies with lows falling into the upper 60s and low 70s with winds out of the southeast at 5-10 mph.

To start off the weekend, Saturday will be a much more amplified version of today. What I mean by that is, we will see even warmer temperatures, but also even cloudier skies. Ok, we won’t be that much warmer, still staying below the 100 degree mark in the mid/upper 90s. Moisture flow will increase across Texoma throughout the day on Saturday. This combined with a shift in the upper-level weather pattern will see isolated-to-scattered showers and storms popping-up across the Southern Plains and Panhandles late in the day on Saturday, heading into the evening and nighttime hours.

During those overnight hours of Saturday and Sunday, rapid increase of rain coverage will see scattered-to-widespread showers and storms propagate across most of Texoma before the sun even rises on the second day of the weekend. The story of Sunday will be rain, rain, and more rain. Heavy rainfall that could lead to flooding will be a considerable threat all day with how much moisture is in the atmosphere. Well you know what they say: when it rains, it pours. Flooding will be especially a concern in areas that are under extreme and exceptional drought conditions, as ground that is very dry will have a difficult time soaking up water as fast as it falls. Another huge talking point for Sunday will be the temperatures, as they will only fluctuate by about 10 degrees between the morning lows and the afternoon highs. High temperatures on Sunday are only projected to reach the upper 70s and low 80s. These are abnormally cool temperatures for the month of August, and temperatures we haven’t seen since the start of summer back in early June.

Heavy and widespread rainfall will continue into the day on Monday, though rain coverage will start to shift down south across more of North Texas rather than spread out evenly across Texoma. This trend will continue as models keep rain in the forecast on Tuesday - Thursday, becoming more scattered and isolated as the week goes on. Temperatures will stay below average in the 80s throughout much of next week with partly and mostly cloudy skies.

Copyright 2022 KSWO. All rights reserved.