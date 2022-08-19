Comanche County Sheriff’s office warns of jury duty scam

COMANCHE COUNTY, Okla. (KSWO) - The Comanche County Sheriff’s office reported a scam circulating the area on Friday, claiming that people are being told they missed jury duty and will be arrested by a sheriff’s deputy.

Sheriff Kenny Stradley said they’ve gotten several calls about it and want people to know it is a scam.

He said jury duty matters would not be handled in that manner, and residents should not give scammers money over the phone.

