Expert Connections
Pet of the Week
GrayTV Local | Connect, Shop, Buy
Click to email a news tip

Comanche County Sheriff’s office warns of jury duty scam

The Comanche County Sheriff’s office reported a scam circulating the area on Friday, claiming that people are being told they missed jury duty and will be...
By Haley Wilson
Published: Aug. 19, 2022 at 4:50 PM CDT|Updated: 40 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

COMANCHE COUNTY, Okla. (KSWO) - The Comanche County Sheriff’s office reported a scam circulating the area on Friday, claiming that people are being told they missed jury duty and will be arrested by a sheriff’s deputy.

Sheriff Kenny Stradley said they’ve gotten several calls about it and want people to know it is a scam.

He said jury duty matters would not be handled in that manner, and residents should not give scammers money over the phone.

Copyright 2022 KSWO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

We reached out to the FBI field office in Oklahoma City for information about the search.
FBI searches NW Lawton home
22-year-old Marysol Espinoza was killed in a crash early Thursday morning.
OHP identifies victim in deadly Cotton Co. crash
Alvin Cargill and Josh Powers are both running for district 3 commissioner.
Comanche Co. Commissioner target of OSBI investigation, DA reviewing case
A portion of US 70 in Cotton County is closed due to a crash in which someone died early...
Fatality wreck closes part of US 70 in Cotton County
Two boys in Southwest Oklahoma are in the Kids Mullet Championships and need votes to win.
Two Southwest Oklahoma boys advance to mullet finals

Latest News

It’s Furry Friend Friday! 7News spoke with Roy Roderick with Lawton Animal Welfare about the...
Furry Friend Friday: Dogs adjusting to Back to School
The Lawton Police Department is asking for help identifying a woman from pictures they posted...
Lawton Police need help identifying woman for child welfare check
Welcome to the Fort Sill Minute, featuring highlights from this week's happenings on post!
Fort Sill Minute 8/19/22
Welcome to the Fort Sill Minute, featuring highlights from this week's happenings on post!
Fort Sill Minute 8/19/22