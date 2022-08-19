Family searching for missing Duncan man

DUNCAN, Okla. (KSWO) - The family of 63-year-old Ronnie Pierce is struggling to understand how he went missing.

They say he is known as a man that sticks to his routines, so when he suddenly went missing, his family couldn’t understand why it happened.

“He doesn’t just get up at 3 A.M. and just leave. He’s always been about his grandkids and his niece’s and for him to shut his phone off and not tell nobody where he’s going is not normal,” Pierce’s stepdaughter Brittany Nicole said.

Pierce’s family said he was last seen early Tuesday morning on video camera, but hasn’t been responding to his stepdaughter’s attempts to contact him.

A friend of the family said he was seen leaving the 400 block of West Hickory Ave. at one point.

“He loves his family and he loves his grandkids so for him to not contact or not answer phone calls and shut his phone off is not normal... totally out of the ordinary,” Nicole said.

The family said they believe he may be driving a black 2017 Chevy Cruz and may be accompanied by a small black and brown dog.

They family said they are also communicating with Duncan Search and Rescue, but for now they are just spreading awareness.

“People keep driving by and hoping that his car is at home and we’ve been posting on social media and that’s really it right now,” Nicole said

Finding Pierce is a priority for the family, but Nicole said just knowing that he is okay would be enough for them.

“If anybody knows anything, just let us know. Even if it’s just ‘hey we’ve seen him and he’s okay, he’s alive’ because that’s not him.”

