Expert Connections
Pet of the Week
GrayTV Local | Connect, Shop, Buy
Click to email a news tip

Family searching for missing Duncan man

By Pepper Purpura
Published: Aug. 19, 2022 at 11:59 AM CDT|Updated: 48 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DUNCAN, Okla. (KSWO) - The family of 63-year-old Ronnie Pierce is struggling to understand how he went missing.

They say he is known as a man that sticks to his routines, so when he suddenly went missing, his family couldn’t understand why it happened.

“He doesn’t just get up at 3 A.M. and just leave. He’s always been about his grandkids and his niece’s and for him to shut his phone off and not tell nobody where he’s going is not normal,” Pierce’s stepdaughter Brittany Nicole said.

Pierce’s family said he was last seen early Tuesday morning on video camera, but hasn’t been responding to his stepdaughter’s attempts to contact him.

A friend of the family said he was seen leaving the 400 block of West Hickory Ave. at one point.

“He loves his family and he loves his grandkids so for him to not contact or not answer phone calls and shut his phone off is not normal... totally out of the ordinary,” Nicole said.

The family said they believe he may be driving a black 2017 Chevy Cruz and may be accompanied by a small black and brown dog.

They family said they are also communicating with Duncan Search and Rescue, but for now they are just spreading awareness.

“People keep driving by and hoping that his car is at home and we’ve been posting on social media and that’s really it right now,” Nicole said

Finding Pierce is a priority for the family, but Nicole said just knowing that he is okay would be enough for them.

“If anybody knows anything, just let us know. Even if it’s just ‘hey we’ve seen him and he’s okay, he’s alive’ because that’s not him.”

Copyright 2022 KSWO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

We reached out to the FBI field office in Oklahoma City for information about the search.
FBI searches NW Lawton home
22-year-old Marysol Espinoza was killed in a crash early Thursday morning.
OHP identifies victim in deadly Cotton Co. crash
Alvin Cargill and Josh Powers are both running for district 3 commissioner.
Comanche Co. Commissioner target of OSBI investigation, DA reviewing case
A portion of US 70 in Cotton County is closed due to a crash in which someone died early...
Fatality wreck closes part of US 70 in Cotton County
Two boys in Southwest Oklahoma are in the Kids Mullet Championships and need votes to win.
Two Southwest Oklahoma boys advance to mullet finals

Latest News

According to the Department of Veterans Affairs, over 14,000 veterans have tested positive for...
Vietnam Veterans of American Chapter 751 to host town meeting over OK Veterans Registry
The family of a man in Duncan is struggling to understand how he disappeared.
Missing Duncan Man
First Alert Forecast 6am
7News First Alert Weather: Warming up through first half of the weekend, then heavy rain arrives to start next week
Check out Telemundo Texoma for today, featuring local stories for Spanish speaking residents...
Telemundo Texoma 8/18/22