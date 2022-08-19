Expert Connections
First Alert 7 Forecast- Here it comes!

First Alert Forecast 6pm
By Collin Mertz
Published: Aug. 19, 2022 at 6:35 PM CDT|Updated: 46 minutes ago
LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - Hold on Texoma, because we’re in for a ride this weekend!

Tonight we’re looking at partly cloudy skies with gentle southeasterly winds and lows in the low 70s before things really begin to ramp up.

We can expect a drastic changes rolling through our area, starting tomorrow. Highs expected to get to the mid-to-upper 90s as the day progresses into the afternoon, though that will begin to change as the afternoon moves into the evening. The long-awaited second August cold front arrives on the scene to shake up a stagnant summer’s end. Temps plummet to the high 70′s and low 80s with the front’s passage. Yeah, you read that right. 70s and 80s.

Not only will the front drop temps, it’ll kick up rain. Saturday evening into early Sunday morning showers begin to move into our area with the potential for widespread heavy rain. The western areas and southern areas of Texoma looking to receive several inches over the next several days; 4-7 inches in some areas, and even more in others. This is going to be great for all the drought conditions we’ve been fighting, but it will also mean the potential for serious flash floods, which is why we’ve made Sunday and Monday First Alert Weather Days. Keep those phones handy, and if you see running water on the road: turn around, don’t drown.

Rain chances continue through Monday, Tuesday, and Wednesday, though they’ll dwindle as next week progresses. Temps look to remain below average, hanging around the mid-to-high 80s for daytime highs and mid 60s for overnight lows.

