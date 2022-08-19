Furry Friend Friday: Dogs adjusting to Back to School

LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - It’s Furry Friend Friday! 7News spoke with Roy Roderick with Lawton Animal Welfare about the stresses dogs face when kids go back to school and how to help them through the experience.

We also meet this week’s adoptable pet, an smart 11-year-old German Shepard named Max, who was an owner surrender. Max is calm and well behaved, and even knows a few tricks.

